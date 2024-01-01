Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Murrieta

Murrieta restaurants
Murrieta restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Goi Express Thai

25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pandan Sticky Rice and Mango (individual bowl) GF minimum 15$6.50
More about Goi Express Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Sharon's Creole Kitchen

24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A, Murrieta

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Beans & Rice Bowl w/link$13.95
Not many dishes say Louisiana better than a bowl of red beans & rice on any given night (most common on a monday night). Famous Camellia Red kidney beans are cooked slowly with herbs, spices, smoked turkey meat & beef smoked sausage.
More about Sharon's Creole Kitchen

