Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shawarma wraps in
Murrieta
/
Murrieta
/
Shawarma Wraps
Murrieta restaurants that serve shawarma wraps
Kabob House Express
25285 Madison Ave STE 106, Murrieta
No reviews yet
Shawarma Wrap Plate
$15.00
More about Kabob House Express
Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
40444 Murrieta Hot Springs, Murrieta
Avg 4
(825 reviews)
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$10.49
Beef Shawarma Wrap
$10.49
More about Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Murrieta
Croissants
Curry
Crispy Chicken
Greek Salad
Chili
Cookies
Cheesecake
Muffins
More near Murrieta to explore
Temecula
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
San Clemente
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
San Juan Capistrano
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(693 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(866 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(862 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston