Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Murrieta

Go
Murrieta restaurants
Toast

Murrieta restaurants that serve sticky rice

Spicy Noodle image

PHO • NOODLES

Spicy Noodle

25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta

Avg 4.2 (1366 reviews)
Takeout
J4. Sticky Rice$8.99
J.5 Cup of Sticky Rice$2.99
More about Spicy Noodle
Item pic

 

Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Beef Jerky w Sticky Rice$14.75
Marinated tasty crispy beef w Thai chili garlic dipping sauce and sticky rice
Pandan Sticky Rice with Mango$9.50
Sticky rice simmered in Pandan leaves & coconut milk topped with fresh mango and toasted sesame.
More about Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

Browse other tasty dishes in Murrieta

Cobbler

Beef Salad

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Hummus

Beef Noodles

Pad See

Thai Salad

Map

More near Murrieta to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (995 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (911 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston