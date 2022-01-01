Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Murrieta

Murrieta restaurants
Murrieta restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Spicy Noodle image

PHO • NOODLES

Spicy Noodle

25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta

Avg 4.2 (1366 reviews)
Takeout
S1. Tom Yum Soup$12.99
More about Spicy Noodle
Item pic

 

Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Koong w Shrimp (lemongrass shrimp soup )$14.00
Spicy & Sour Shrimp lemongrass soup
More about Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

