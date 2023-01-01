Waffles in Murrieta
Murrieta restaurants that serve waffles
More about R&B Tea - Murrieta
R&B Tea - Murrieta
28210 CLINTON KEITH RD STE 300, MURRIETA
|Oreo Chocolate Waffle
|$6.75
|Original Waffle
|$6.25
|Matcha Waffle
|$6.50
More about Rival Coffee Murrieta - 24865 Hospitality Place Bldg E
Rival Coffee Murrieta - 24865 Hospitality Place Bldg E
24865 Hospitality Place, Murrieta
|House Waffles
|$13.00
two thick and fluffy house waffles topped with housmade vanilla sauce, served with warm maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
two housemade waffles topped with two strips of fried chicken, served with maple syrup and honey butter