Yellow curry in Murrieta
Murrieta restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107
Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107
25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta
|Yellow curry chicken pie
|$22.95
Chunks of chicken breast simmered in yellow curry coconut sauce, provolone, smoked gouda and shredded Mozzarella. Serve with curry dipping sauce.
|Green Tea Noodle in Yellow Curry Sauce w/Tempeh
|$16.00
Green tea noodles in our delicious yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and coconut crusted tempeh.
|#9 Yellow Curry Chicken
|$18.50
Madras curry simmered in coconut milk w potatoes, onion and carrots. GF