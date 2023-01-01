Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Murrieta

Murrieta restaurants
Murrieta restaurants that serve yellow curry

Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta

Yellow curry chicken pie$22.95
Chunks of chicken breast simmered in yellow curry coconut sauce, provolone, smoked gouda and shredded Mozzarella. Serve with curry dipping sauce.
Green Tea Noodle in Yellow Curry Sauce w/Tempeh$16.00
Green tea noodles in our delicious yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and coconut crusted tempeh.
#9 Yellow Curry Chicken$18.50
Madras curry simmered in coconut milk w potatoes, onion and carrots. GF
Taste of Siam Thai Cuisine

40365 Murrieta Hot Springs Road C-8, Murrieta

SP Yellow Curry$12.99
Carrots, onions & potatoes.
