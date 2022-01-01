Murrieta Day Spa
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
41885 Ivy St
Murrieta, CA 92562
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
41885 Ivy St, Murrieta CA 92562
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Spicy Noodle
Spicy Noodle
"Where the belly rules the mind; The mind rules the soul; Noodles rule everything"
Kabob House Express
Come in and enjoy!
RJ's Sizzlin Steer
Best Spot in Murrieta to gather with friends and family! Beautiful Indoor Dining and Two Great Patios to enjoy the great weather and eat a delicious meal!
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers