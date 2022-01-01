Muscatine restaurants you'll love
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
838 Park Ave, Muscatine
Popular items
|Big Texas Burger
1/4 lb patties with American Cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce, topped with a couple onion rings on texas toast
|Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$4.39
|Breaded Tenderloin
|$4.99
Maid-Rite of Muscatine
Maid-Rite of Muscatine
3414 North Port Dr, Muscatine
Popular items
|Pork Loin Sandwich
|$5.99
Maid-Rite's own proprietary breading makes this one of our house specialties. Served with your choice of toppings(some toppings are an extra charge). At Maid-Rite "everything" is mustard, pickle and onion.
|Cheese-Rite Combo
|$8.94
|Breaded Mushrooms
|$4.99
Port City Underground
PIZZA • PASTA
Port City Underground
208 W 2nd Street, Muscatine
Popular items
|The Greek Salad
|$10.00
Pepperoni, Artichokes, Green & Black olives, red onion, fresh mozzarella tossed with Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Served with a breadstick and Italian Dressing on the side.
|Mini Pizza - Create Your Own
|$5.00
Select your Sauce and Toppings
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$9.75
House Made w/ Fresh Ingredience
A Guy and A Grill Inc
A Guy and A Grill Inc
1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine
Popular items
|Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|$4.95
White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Try a dipping sauce. Ranch, Spicy Mayo, or one of our BBQ sauces
|Grilled Chicken Options
Chicken! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.
|Original Baked Beans
|$2.49
8oz gluten free