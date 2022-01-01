Muscatine restaurants you'll love

Muscatine restaurants
Toast
  Muscatine

Muscatine's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Caterers
Must-try Muscatine restaurants

Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers

838 Park Ave, Muscatine

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Texas Burger
1/4 lb patties with American Cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce, topped with a couple onion rings on texas toast
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$4.39
Breaded Tenderloin$4.99
Maid-Rite of Muscatine image

 

Maid-Rite of Muscatine

3414 North Port Dr, Muscatine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Loin Sandwich$5.99
Maid-Rite's own proprietary breading makes this one of our house specialties. Served with your choice of toppings(some toppings are an extra charge). At Maid-Rite "everything" is mustard, pickle and onion.
Cheese-Rite Combo$8.94
Breaded Mushrooms$4.99
Port City Underground image

PIZZA • PASTA

Port City Underground

208 W 2nd Street, Muscatine

Avg 4.8 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Greek Salad$10.00
Pepperoni, Artichokes, Green & Black olives, red onion, fresh mozzarella tossed with Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Served with a breadstick and Italian Dressing on the side.
Mini Pizza - Create Your Own$5.00
Select your Sauce and Toppings
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.75
House Made w/ Fresh Ingredience
A Guy and A Grill Inc image

 

A Guy and A Grill Inc

1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds$4.95
White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Try a dipping sauce. Ranch, Spicy Mayo, or one of our BBQ sauces
Grilled Chicken Options
Chicken! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.
Original Baked Beans$2.49
8oz gluten free
