Muscatine burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Muscatine
More about Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
838 Park Ave, Muscatine
|Popular items
|Big Texas Burger
1/4 lb patties with American Cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce, topped with a couple onion rings on texas toast
|Chicken Strips-4
|$3.99
|1LB Fry
|$3.99
More about Maid-Rite of Muscatine
Maid-Rite of Muscatine
3414 North Port Dr, Muscatine
|Popular items
|Pork Loin Sandwich
|$5.99
Maid-Rite's own proprietary breading makes this one of our house specialties. Served with your choice of toppings(some toppings are an extra charge). At Maid-Rite "everything" is mustard, pickle and onion.
|Mega Cheese-Rite Combo
|$10.94
|Regular Fries
|$2.99
More about A Guy and A Grill Inc
A Guy and A Grill Inc
1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine
|Popular items
|Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|$4.95
White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Try a dipping sauce. Ranch, Spicy Mayo, or one of our BBQ sauces
|Grilled Chicken Options
Chicken! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.
|Original Baked Beans
|$2.49
8oz gluten free