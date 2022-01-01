Cheese fries in Muscatine
Muscatine restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
838 Park Ave, Muscatine
|Cheese Fries
|$2.99
More about A Guy and A Grill Inc
A Guy and A Grill Inc
1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine
|Mac and Cheese Smoked Chili Fries
|$8.50
Comfort food to the max! Potato Wedge Fries, Pepper Jack mac and Cheese, Smoked Chili, topped with Cheese Sauce
|Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|$4.95
White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Try a dipping sauce. Ranch, Spicy Mayo, or one of our BBQ sauces