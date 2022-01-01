Hot chocolate in Muscatine
Muscatine restaurants that serve hot chocolate
A Guy and A Grill
1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine
|Hot Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$2.75
KeDough Bakery & Pastries - KeDough Bakery & Pastries - Muscatine
201 West 2nd Street, Muscatine
|Mexican hot chocolate cheesecake
|$5.00
silky chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet and Mexican chocolate, cinnamon and cardamon! It is the ultimate sweet treat to enjoy with family and friends. Chocolate lovers just can’t get enough of this Mexican inspired chocolate cheesecake.