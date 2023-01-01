Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals restaurants
Muscle Shoals restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals

619 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
Large Chicken White BBQ Sandwich$11.48
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.28
Rick's BBQ - Muscle Shoals - Woodward

2501 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet
#2 Chicken Sandwich$6.08
Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken Breast dressed with Mayonnaise, and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)
