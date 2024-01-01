Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals restaurants
Muscle Shoals restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Speedy Chick

2508 Woodside Drive, Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
20 PC Chicken Tenders$23.99
Extra Chicken Tender$1.49
More about Speedy Chick
306 BBQ Muscle Shoals

400 Avalon Ave Suite A, Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers w/side$5.00
More about 306 BBQ Muscle Shoals

