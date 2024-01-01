Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Muscle Shoals
/
Muscle Shoals
/
Chicken Tenders
Muscle Shoals restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Speedy Chick
2508 Woodside Drive, Muscle Shoals
No reviews yet
20 PC Chicken Tenders
$23.99
Extra Chicken Tender
$1.49
More about Speedy Chick
306 BBQ Muscle Shoals
400 Avalon Ave Suite A, Muscle Shoals
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers w/side
$5.00
More about 306 BBQ Muscle Shoals
