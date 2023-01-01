Nachos in Muscle Shoals
Muscle Shoals restaurants that serve nachos
More about Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals
619 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals
|Chili Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, cheddar & Monterey Jack, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
|Brisket Nachos
|$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel cheese, smoked brisket, horseradish aioli, white bbq sauce, jalapenos, green and red onions.
|Kids Nachos
|$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.