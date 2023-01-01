Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals restaurants
Muscle Shoals restaurants that serve nachos

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals

619 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, cheddar & Monterey Jack, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Brisket Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel cheese, smoked brisket, horseradish aioli, white bbq sauce, jalapenos, green and red onions.
Kids Nachos$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals
Rick's BBQ - Muscle Shoals - Woodward

2501 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#9 Nachos$7.34
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
More about Rick's BBQ - Muscle Shoals - Woodward

