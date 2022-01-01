Go
Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins

Come in and enjoy!

111 West Prospect Road UNIT C

Popular Items

Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickles and Texas Toast.
Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.
GF Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders breaded in Bob's Red Mill GF Flour and Butter Milk. Served with Pickles and Salad Greens.
Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.
*All GF menu items are considered GLUTEN FRIENDLY. Due to the size of our kitchen and the possibility of cross-contamination, we can not guarantee any menu items to be 100% Gluten Free.
A la Carte Tender$3.00
Singel Chicken Tender. Choose any Heat Level
(Pictured Southern)
Music City Club$10.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken with Bacon, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, and Spicy Remoulade on Texas Toast.
Includes choice of one Side and one Sauce.
Wedgie$9.00
House Garden Salad with choice of Crispy Chicken Tenders, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Trout Cake, or Crispy Tempeh, Salad Mix, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Bacon Bits.
Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.
Ranch$0.50
Scratch-made Ranch Dressing with a Citrus Twist
Chicken Sando$9.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken with Coleslaw and House Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Includes choice of one Side and one Sauce.
Bowl of Mac$4.00
Wings$7.00
Crispy Whole Chicken Wings (Drum, Flat, and Tip) served with Pickles and Texas Toast.
Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.
Half Chicken$12.50
Crispy Half Chicken (Drum, Thigh, Breast, and Wing) served with Pickles and Texas Toast.
Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.
Location

111 West Prospect Road UNIT C

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

