Muskego restaurants you'll love

Muskego restaurants
Toast
  • Muskego

Muskego's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Muskego restaurants

Coach's Lake Denoon image

 

Coach's Lake Denoon

W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GARLIC BREAD$6.00
Lg Meat Lover$24.00
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Vintage Grounds image

 

Vintage Grounds

S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Anodyne Drip Coffee
Anodyne drip coffee-
HOT: medium, dark or decaf
ICED- medium or decaf
Cappuccino
Espresso & hot milk with lots of foam
Mocha
Espresso, dark or white chocolate sauce, milk
More about Vintage Grounds
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Nashville Fried Chicken Thigh, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Brioche. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *(D)
Caesar Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, Lemon, And Caesar Dressing Served with a Side of Fries
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Cooked to Crispy Perfection. Served With Pickles. (Choice Of One Sauce). (V)
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image

 

Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$2.25
French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Fountain Drink$2.29
20oz Fountain Drink
Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Explorium Root Beer, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Mello Yello, Minute Maid Lemonade, Hi C Fruit Punch
Tater Tots$2.49
Tater Tots, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
Danny Haskell's image

 

Danny Haskell's

W171 S7260 Lannon Dr, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Danny Haskell's
