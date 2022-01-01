Muskego restaurants you'll love
Muskego's top cuisines
Must-try Muskego restaurants
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego
|Popular items
|GARLIC BREAD
|$6.00
|Lg Meat Lover
|$24.00
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
More about Vintage Grounds
Vintage Grounds
S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego
|Popular items
|Anodyne Drip Coffee
Anodyne drip coffee-
HOT: medium, dark or decaf
ICED- medium or decaf
|Cappuccino
Espresso & hot milk with lots of foam
|Mocha
Espresso, dark or white chocolate sauce, milk
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Eagle Park Brewing Company
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Nashville Fried Chicken Thigh, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Brioche. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *(D)
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, Lemon, And Caesar Dressing Served with a Side of Fries
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
Cooked to Crispy Perfection. Served With Pickles. (Choice Of One Sauce). (V)
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$2.25
French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
|Fountain Drink
|$2.29
20oz Fountain Drink
Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Explorium Root Beer, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Mello Yello, Minute Maid Lemonade, Hi C Fruit Punch
|Tater Tots
|$2.49
Tater Tots, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce