Bacon cheeseburgers in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Eagle Park Brewing Company
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego
|BBQ Bacon Bleu Burger
|$15.00
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Haystack Onions and Eagle Park Bourbon BBQ Sauce.
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego
|The Milk Can Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Jones' Bacon, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
|Single Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.65
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Jones' Bacon, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.