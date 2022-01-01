Chicken sandwiches in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Eagle Park Brewing Company
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego
|ABC Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, House Bacon, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries. * Contains Dairy
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Korean BBQ, Sesame, Scallions, Pickles, Ginger Aioli, Brioche Bun.
Contains Soy & Dairy
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Nashville Fried Chicken Thigh, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Brioche. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *(D)
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego
|Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.49
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
|Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hellmann's Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
|Spicy Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.79
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, House-made Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.