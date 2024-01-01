Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Muskego

Go
Muskego restaurants
Toast

Muskego restaurants that serve clams

Coach's Lake Denoon image

 

Coach's Lake Denoon

W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLAM CUP$3.50
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Consumer pic

 

Bass Bay Brewhouse

S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$5.99
CHOPPED OCEAN CLAMS, POTATOES, WI CREAM
More about Bass Bay Brewhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskego

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Mushroom Burgers

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Italian Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Chili

Map

More near Muskego to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston