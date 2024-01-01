Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Muskego
/
Muskego
/
Clams
Muskego restaurants that serve clams
Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego
No reviews yet
CLAM CUP
$3.50
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Bass Bay Brewhouse
S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr, Muskego
No reviews yet
CLAM CHOWDER CUP
$5.99
CHOPPED OCEAN CLAMS, POTATOES, WI CREAM
More about Bass Bay Brewhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Muskego
Cheesecake
Mac And Cheese
Mushroom Burgers
Grilled Chicken
Cake
Italian Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Chili
More near Muskego to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 3.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(517 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston