Cookies in Muskego

Muskego restaurants that serve cookies

Vintage Grounds image

 

Vintage Grounds

S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whisk Chick- Paint Your Own Cookie with M&M Pallete$6.50
Whisk Chick Decorated Cookie- Large$5.50
More about Vintage Grounds
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image

 

Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99
House Made Chocolate Chip Cookie. Served Warm.
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.99
House Made Peanut Butter Cookie. Served Warm.
Peanut Butter Cookie A La Mode$5.48
House Made Peanut Butter Cookie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskego

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Chili

French Fries

Ham Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

