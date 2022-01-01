Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Muskego

Muskego restaurants
Muskego restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego

S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego

It's All Gravy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and a bacon white gravy.
Milk Can Hamburgers

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego

Buffalo Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.29
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Homestyle Bun
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.49
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Spicy Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, House-made Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle, Creamy Coleslaw, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
