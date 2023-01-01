Fudge in Muskego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vintage Grounds image

 

Vintage Grounds - S74W16825 Janesville Rd

S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Choc Fudge Cake Muffin$6.00
More about Vintage Grounds - S74W16825 Janesville Rd
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image

 

Milk Can Hamburgers

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fudge Brownie A La Mode$5.98
House Made Fudge Brownie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Fudge Brownie$3.49
House Made Fudge Brownie
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.99
2 Scoops of Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Peanut Crumble, Whipped Cream, Cherry
More about Milk Can Hamburgers

