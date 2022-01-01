Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Muskego

Go
Muskego restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Muskego
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Muskego restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Coach's Lake Denoon image

 

Coach's Lake Denoon

W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.50
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image

 

Milk Can Hamburgers

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.55
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Swiss Cheese, House-made Spicy Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.49
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.25
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hellmann's Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
More about Milk Can Hamburgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskego

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Ham Sandwiches

Map

More near Muskego to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston