Grilled chicken sandwiches in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.
More about Milk Can Hamburgers
Milk Can Hamburgers
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego
|Spicy Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.55
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Swiss Cheese, House-made Spicy Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.49
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
|Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hellmann's Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.