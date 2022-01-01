Ham sandwiches in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Vintage Grounds
Vintage Grounds
S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego
|HEC-Bagel Sandwich- Ham, Egg, Cheese
|$8.25
|HEC-Croissant Sandwich- Ham, Egg, Cheese
|$7.25
|HEC-Gluten Free Plain Bagel Sandwich- Ham, Egg, Cheese
|$8.75
Disclaimer: If you select "allergy" staff changes utensils and gloves before handling gluten-free products. Please know that we are not a designated gluten-free facility and we do handle many products with gluten. We do our best to not cross contamintate but it is not guaranteed.
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego
|Blue Ribbon Ham Sandwich
|$8.25
Upoff Pulled Ham, Ranch Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijionaise, Dill Pickle, Granny Smith Apple, Pretzel Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.