Ham sandwiches in Muskego

Muskego restaurants
Muskego restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Vintage Grounds image

 

Vintage Grounds

S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
HEC-Bagel Sandwich- Ham, Egg, Cheese$8.25
HEC-Croissant Sandwich- Ham, Egg, Cheese$7.25
HEC-Gluten Free Plain Bagel Sandwich- Ham, Egg, Cheese$8.75
Disclaimer: If you select "allergy" staff changes utensils and gloves before handling gluten-free products. Please know that we are not a designated gluten-free facility and we do handle many products with gluten. We do our best to not cross contamintate but it is not guaranteed.
More about Vintage Grounds
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image

 

Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Ribbon Ham Sandwich$8.25
Upoff Pulled Ham, Ranch Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijionaise, Dill Pickle, Granny Smith Apple, Pretzel Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

