Lobsters in Muskego

Muskego restaurants
Muskego restaurants that serve lobsters

Coach's Lake Denoon image

 

Coach's Lake Denoon

W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POORMAN'S LOBSTER$13.50
8oz. Cod fillet baked till flaky & choice of side.
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Consumer pic

 

Bass Bay Brewhouse

S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
POOR MAN'S LOBSTER$17.99
BAKED ATLANTIC COD, DRAWN BUTTER, LEMON
More about Bass Bay Brewhouse

