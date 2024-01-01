Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Muskego
/
Muskego
/
Lobsters
Muskego restaurants that serve lobsters
Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego
No reviews yet
POORMAN'S LOBSTER
$13.50
8oz. Cod fillet baked till flaky & choice of side.
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Bass Bay Brewhouse
S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr, Muskego
No reviews yet
POOR MAN'S LOBSTER
$17.99
BAKED ATLANTIC COD, DRAWN BUTTER, LEMON
More about Bass Bay Brewhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Muskego
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Cookies
Italian Sandwiches
Chili
Cheeseburgers
Cake
More near Muskego to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(19 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 3.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston