Quesadillas in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve quesadillas
Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$13.50
12" Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Onion, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, and Cilantro; Served With a Side of Smoked Jalapeño and Crema.
$9 - Choice of Chicken or Pork