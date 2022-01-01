Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Muskego

Muskego restaurants that serve quesadillas

Coach's Lake Denoon image

 

Coach's Lake Denoon

W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK QUESADILLA$13.50
12" Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, black olives, jalapenos & green onions. Garnished with lettuce & tomato and served with sour cream & salsa.
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego

S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Onion, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, and Cilantro; Served With a Side of Smoked Jalapeño and Crema.
$9 - Choice of Chicken or Pork
