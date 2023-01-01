Reuben in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve reuben
Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on marble rye served with s side of 1000.
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego
|Half Reuben & Potato Soup
|$12.00
Half reuben stacked with our house made corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye. Served with cup of potato soup.
|Reuben Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh Fried Potato Chips Topped with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Beer Cheese, 1000 Island and Green Onion.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.00
Reuben stacked with our house made corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye