Reuben in Muskego

Muskego restaurants
Muskego restaurants that serve reuben

Coach's Lake Denoon image

 

Coach's Lake Denoon

W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
REUBEN SANDWICH$12.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on marble rye served with s side of 1000.
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Item pic

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego

S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Reuben & Potato Soup$12.00
Half reuben stacked with our house made corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye. Served with cup of potato soup.
Reuben Nachos$12.00
Fresh Fried Potato Chips Topped with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Beer Cheese, 1000 Island and Green Onion.
Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Reuben stacked with our house made corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego

