Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Muskego

Go
Muskego restaurants
Toast

Muskego restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Bass Bay Brewhouse

S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED FISH TACOS$17.99
ATLANTIC COD, GREEN AND RED CABBAGE, GUACAMOLE, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, CILANTRO, LIME
More about Bass Bay Brewhouse
Item pic

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego

S64W15640 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Verde Pork Tacos$13.00
Three Spicy Pork Tacos with Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Diced Onion.
Argentine Flank Steak Tacos$13.00
Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
Three Tacos with Grilled Chicken, Chimichurri, Cumin Aioli
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskego

Italian Sandwiches

Fudge

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Map

More near Muskego to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston