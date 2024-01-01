Tacos in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve tacos
Bass Bay Brewhouse
S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr, Muskego
|BLACKENED FISH TACOS
|$17.99
ATLANTIC COD, GREEN AND RED CABBAGE, GUACAMOLE, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, CILANTRO, LIME
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego
S64W15640 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego
|Verde Pork Tacos
|$13.00
Three Spicy Pork Tacos with Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Diced Onion.
|Argentine Flank Steak Tacos
|$13.00
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Three Tacos with Grilled Chicken, Chimichurri, Cumin Aioli