Muskegon restaurants you'll love

Muskegon restaurants
Toast
  • Muskegon

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seminole rd, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast$11.29
Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast$9.89
2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Bacon$2.40
Four Strips
Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egger Wrap$7.19
Mushrooms, Onion, Sausage, & Bacon in Scrambled Eggs and a Choice of Potatoes
Southern Skillet$10.19
Choice of Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Green Pepper, Onion,and Topped With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast.
Breakfast Stacker$6.39
Egg Any Style, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, Choice of Bread, & A Side of Potatoes
Pints & Quarts image

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze
Power Salad$13.00
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
Traditional Burger$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Bernie O's Pizza, image

 

Bernie O's Pizza,

321 Center St., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Four Corners 2.0$35.99
Can't decide what pie to try? Get a Four Corners Pizza Sampler! Pick any 4x of our famous specialty pizzas in a special 10" sampler size.
CHEESY Garlic Bites$8.50
Fresh Cubed Dough tossed in Garlic Butter and baked under a layer of Mozzarella. Served with 2x Dipping Sauces. Choose from Red Sauce, Homemade Ranch or Garlic Butter.
16" Hotwing$21.99
One of our top selling pizzas, The HotWing has a Tangy Wing Sauce base topped with Crispy Breaded Chicken Chunks and Mozzarella Cheese. After it's done baking, we sprinkle it with Crisp Cubed Celery and put a few more coils of Frank's Red Hot and Our own Homemade Ranch. So simple yet so Good!
The Lake House image

 

The Lake House

730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
Caesar Salad$13.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
Classic Burger$15.00
lettuce + tomato + red onion + brioche bun
Nipote's Italian Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

Nipote's Italian Kitchen

98 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.00
[classic Italian-american pasta served with house red sauce]
Mushroom Ravioli$15.00
[Handmade mushroom ravioli tossed in a rich goat cheese cream sauce]
Lunch Combos, Choice Of 2$12.00
Select 2 choices before you add to cart.
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop image

 

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop

4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A, Norton Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Chips$1.00
Sauces And Dressings$0.75
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

477 W Western Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 MEATS + 2 SIDES$24.50
Your choice of three smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
DIRTY TOTS$7.14
Poblano peppers, cilantro & white cheddar queso on top of heaping helping of tater tots. Add your choice of meat and or extra toppings.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$11.75
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Boneless Wings 1/2LB$11.00
Tony's Pizza in the Park image

 

Tony's Pizza in the Park

1401 Sherman Blvd, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
# 9 Pizza Sub$5.00
Pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & home made pizza sauce.
# 4 Steak Supreme$8.95
Shaved Ribeye with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, creamy Italian dressing.
# 7 Gyro Sub$5.00
Greek style spiced beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and creamy Italian dressing.
Legends Bar and Grille image

 

Legends Bar and Grille

446 W. Western Ave., Muskegon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger Basket$10.00
G&L Food Truck image

 

G&L Food Truck

1705 Holton Road, Muskegon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deposit$300.00
18th Amendment Spirits Co. image

 

18th Amendment Spirits Co.

350 West Western Avenue, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NYE Reservation (per person)$50.00
Please join us for a very special evening at 18th Amendment on December 31, 2021. Availability is very limited and will allow you to enter and enjoy an amazing evening celebrating with house-made food, hand crafted cocktails, a champagne toast and music & dancing all night. Upscale attire is encouraged - there will be white tablecloth service, candlelight and formal centerpieces on the tables. Your reservation includes your spot/table for the entire evening - even after the public is allowed entry at 9pm.
The Northside Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Northside Pub

2353 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (1101 reviews)
Takeout
Mr. Scrib's image

 

Mr. Scrib's

565 E. Laketon Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Shoreline Inn Convention Center

939 3rd Street, Muskegon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Arena Pizza Muskegon

5344 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
