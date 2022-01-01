Muskegon restaurants you'll love
More about Toast 'N Jams
SANDWICHES
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seminole rd, Norton Shores
|Popular items
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast
|$11.29
Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast
|$9.89
2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Bacon
|$2.40
Four Strips
More about Steak 'N Egger
FRENCH FRIES
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Popular items
|Egger Wrap
|$7.19
Mushrooms, Onion, Sausage, & Bacon in Scrambled Eggs and a Choice of Potatoes
|Southern Skillet
|$10.19
Choice of Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Green Pepper, Onion,and Topped With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast.
|Breakfast Stacker
|$6.39
Egg Any Style, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, Choice of Bread, & A Side of Potatoes
More about Pints & Quarts
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze
|Power Salad
|$13.00
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
|Traditional Burger
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
More about Bernie O's Pizza,
Bernie O's Pizza,
321 Center St., Muskegon
|Popular items
|Four Corners 2.0
|$35.99
Can't decide what pie to try? Get a Four Corners Pizza Sampler! Pick any 4x of our famous specialty pizzas in a special 10" sampler size.
|CHEESY Garlic Bites
|$8.50
Fresh Cubed Dough tossed in Garlic Butter and baked under a layer of Mozzarella. Served with 2x Dipping Sauces. Choose from Red Sauce, Homemade Ranch or Garlic Butter.
|16" Hotwing
|$21.99
One of our top selling pizzas, The HotWing has a Tangy Wing Sauce base topped with Crispy Breaded Chicken Chunks and Mozzarella Cheese. After it's done baking, we sprinkle it with Crisp Cubed Celery and put a few more coils of Frank's Red Hot and Our own Homemade Ranch. So simple yet so Good!
More about The Lake House
The Lake House
730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon
|Popular items
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
lettuce + tomato + red onion + brioche bun
More about Nipote's Italian Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON
Nipote's Italian Kitchen
98 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon
|Popular items
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$13.00
[classic Italian-american pasta served with house red sauce]
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$15.00
[Handmade mushroom ravioli tossed in a rich goat cheese cream sauce]
|Lunch Combos, Choice Of 2
|$12.00
Select 2 choices before you add to cart.
More about Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A, Norton Shores
|Popular items
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
|Chips
|$1.00
|Sauces And Dressings
|$0.75
More about Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
477 W Western Ave, Muskegon
|Popular items
|3 MEATS + 2 SIDES
|$24.50
Your choice of three smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
|DIRTY TOTS
|$7.14
Poblano peppers, cilantro & white cheddar queso on top of heaping helping of tater tots. Add your choice of meat and or extra toppings.
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$11.75
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill
Booyahs Bar and Grill
6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
|Boneless Wings 1/2LB
|$11.00
More about Tony's Pizza in the Park
Tony's Pizza in the Park
1401 Sherman Blvd, Muskegon
|Popular items
|# 9 Pizza Sub
|$5.00
Pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & home made pizza sauce.
|# 4 Steak Supreme
|$8.95
Shaved Ribeye with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, creamy Italian dressing.
|# 7 Gyro Sub
|$5.00
Greek style spiced beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and creamy Italian dressing.
More about Legends Bar and Grille
Legends Bar and Grille
446 W. Western Ave., Muskegon
|Popular items
|Burger Basket
|$10.00
More about 18th Amendment Spirits Co.
18th Amendment Spirits Co.
350 West Western Avenue, Muskegon
|Popular items
|NYE Reservation (per person)
|$50.00
Please join us for a very special evening at 18th Amendment on December 31, 2021. Availability is very limited and will allow you to enter and enjoy an amazing evening celebrating with house-made food, hand crafted cocktails, a champagne toast and music & dancing all night. Upscale attire is encouraged - there will be white tablecloth service, candlelight and formal centerpieces on the tables. Your reservation includes your spot/table for the entire evening - even after the public is allowed entry at 9pm.
More about Mr. Scrib's
Mr. Scrib's
565 E. Laketon Ave, Muskegon
Shoreline Inn Convention Center
939 3rd Street, Muskegon
Arena Pizza Muskegon
5344 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon