Muskegon restaurants you'll love

Please join us for a very special evening at 18th Amendment on December 31, 2021. Availability is very limited and will allow you to enter and enjoy an amazing evening celebrating with house-made food, hand crafted cocktails, a champagne toast and music & dancing all night. Upscale attire is encouraged - there will be white tablecloth service, candlelight and formal centerpieces on the tables. Your reservation includes your spot/table for the entire evening - even after the public is allowed entry at 9pm.

