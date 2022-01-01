Muskegon American restaurants you'll love

Go
Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Muskegon

Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egger Wrap$7.19
Mushrooms, Onion, Sausage, & Bacon in Scrambled Eggs and a Choice of Potatoes
Southern Skillet$10.19
Choice of Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Green Pepper, Onion,and Topped With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast.
Breakfast Stacker$6.39
Egg Any Style, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, Choice of Bread, & A Side of Potatoes
More about Steak 'N Egger
Pints & Quarts image

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze
Power Salad$13.00
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
Traditional Burger$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
More about Pints & Quarts
The Lake House image

 

The Lake House

730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
Caesar Salad$13.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
Classic Burger$15.00
lettuce + tomato + red onion + brioche bun
More about The Lake House
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Boneless Wings 1/2LB$11.00
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Muskegon

Boneless Wings

Omelettes

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Hash Browns

Chef Salad

Map

More near Muskegon to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston