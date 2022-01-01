Muskegon American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Muskegon
More about Steak 'N Egger
FRENCH FRIES
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Popular items
|Egger Wrap
|$7.19
Mushrooms, Onion, Sausage, & Bacon in Scrambled Eggs and a Choice of Potatoes
|Southern Skillet
|$10.19
Choice of Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Green Pepper, Onion,and Topped With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast.
|Breakfast Stacker
|$6.39
Egg Any Style, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, Choice of Bread, & A Side of Potatoes
More about Pints & Quarts
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze
|Power Salad
|$13.00
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
|Traditional Burger
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
More about The Lake House
The Lake House
730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon
|Popular items
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
crisp romaine + grated parmesan + house made croutons
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
lettuce + tomato + red onion + brioche bun