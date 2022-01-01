Muskegon bars & lounges you'll love
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze
|Power Salad
|$13.00
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
|Traditional Burger
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Booyahs Bar and Grill
6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
|Boneless Wings 1/2LB
|$11.00
Legends Bar and Grille
446 W. Western Ave., Muskegon
|Popular items
|Burger Basket
|$10.00