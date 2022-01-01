Muskegon bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Muskegon

Pints & Quarts image

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze
Power Salad$13.00
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
Traditional Burger$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Boneless Wings 1/2LB$11.00
Legends Bar and Grille image

 

Legends Bar and Grille

446 W. Western Ave., Muskegon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger Basket$10.00
The Northside Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Northside Pub

2353 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (1101 reviews)
Takeout
