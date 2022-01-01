Muskegon sandwich spots you'll love
SANDWICHES
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seminole rd, Norton Shores
|Popular items
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast
|$11.29
Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast
|$9.89
2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Hash Brown Skillet
|$10.59
2 Eggs, Extra large order of Hash Browns laced with Onions, Diced Ham & Cheddar Cheese. Served with toast choice
Bernie O's Pizza,
321 Center St., Muskegon
|Popular items
|CHEESY Garlic Bites
|$8.50
Fresh Cubed Dough tossed in Garlic Butter and baked under a layer of Mozzarella. Served with 2x Dipping Sauces. Choose from Red Sauce, Homemade Ranch or Garlic Butter.
|16" Build A Pie
|$11.99
Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.
|10" Build A Pie
|$7.25
Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
477 W Western Ave, Muskegon
|Popular items
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$11.75
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
|PULLED PORK/LB
|$15.75
Smokey Pulled Pork
|CORNBREAD WAFFLES
|$4.00
Sweet & Crunchy.