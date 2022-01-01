Muskegon sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Muskegon

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seminole rd, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast$11.29
Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast$9.89
2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Hash Brown Skillet$10.59
2 Eggs, Extra large order of Hash Browns laced with Onions, Diced Ham & Cheddar Cheese. Served with toast choice
Bernie O's Pizza, image

 

Bernie O's Pizza,

321 Center St., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESY Garlic Bites$8.50
Fresh Cubed Dough tossed in Garlic Butter and baked under a layer of Mozzarella. Served with 2x Dipping Sauces. Choose from Red Sauce, Homemade Ranch or Garlic Butter.
16" Build A Pie$11.99
Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.
10" Build A Pie$7.25
Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

477 W Western Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$11.75
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
PULLED PORK/LB$15.75
Smokey Pulled Pork
CORNBREAD WAFFLES$4.00
Sweet & Crunchy.
The Northside Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Northside Pub

2353 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (1101 reviews)
Takeout
