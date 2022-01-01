Muskegon pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Muskegon
321 Center St., Muskegon
Popular items
CHEESY Garlic Bites
$8.50
Fresh Cubed Dough tossed in Garlic Butter and baked under a layer of Mozzarella. Served with 2x Dipping Sauces. Choose from Red Sauce, Homemade Ranch or Garlic Butter.
16" Build A Pie
$11.99
Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.
10" Build A Pie
$7.25
Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.
More about Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A, Norton Shores
Popular items
#2 Italian Sub (Whole)
$7.95
Bread Sticks w/ Cheese
$7.75
Sauces And Dressings
$0.75