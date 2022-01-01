Bruschetta in Muskegon

The Bruschetta

Based on the timeless Italian classic, the Bruschetta cream base is made with minced Garlic and Artichoke. Next, we top it with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach Leaf and Mozzarella. Topped after baking with a crisp mix of Diced White Onion, Fresh Tomato, Raw Basil and Balsamic Vinegar.

One bit of the hot, creamy base with the cool, crisp toppings and you're hooked!

