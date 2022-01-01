Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Muskegon

Go
Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Bruschetta Tomatoes$1.00
Bruschetta$12.00
bruschetta tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, house ciabatta bread
More about Pints & Quarts
Item pic

 

Bernie O's Pizza,

321 Center St., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Bruschetta$12.99
The Bruschetta
Based on the timeless Italian classic, the Bruschetta cream base is made with minced Garlic and Artichoke. Next, we top it with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach Leaf and Mozzarella. Topped after baking with a crisp mix of Diced White Onion, Fresh Tomato, Raw Basil and Balsamic Vinegar.
One bit of the hot, creamy base with the cool, crisp toppings and you're hooked!
16" Bruschetta$24.99
The Bruschetta
Based on the timeless Italian classic, the Bruschetta cream base is made with minced Garlic and Artichoke. Next, we top it with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach Leaf and Mozzarella. Topped after baking with a crisp mix of Diced White Onion, Fresh Tomato, Raw Basil and Balsamic Vinegar.
One bit of the hot, creamy base with the cool, crisp toppings and you're hooked!
More about Bernie O's Pizza,
Nipote's Italian Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

Nipote's Italian Kitchen

98 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$8.00
[toasts with fresh tomato, basil, red onion, balsamic and olive oil]
More about Nipote's Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskegon

Pies

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Basket

Crispy Chicken

Cobb Salad

Turkey Bacon

Chili

Map

More near Muskegon to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston