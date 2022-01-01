Bruschetta in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve bruschetta
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Side Bruschetta Tomatoes
|$1.00
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
bruschetta tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, house ciabatta bread
Bernie O's Pizza,
321 Center St., Muskegon
|10" Bruschetta
|$12.99
The Bruschetta
Based on the timeless Italian classic, the Bruschetta cream base is made with minced Garlic and Artichoke. Next, we top it with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach Leaf and Mozzarella. Topped after baking with a crisp mix of Diced White Onion, Fresh Tomato, Raw Basil and Balsamic Vinegar.
One bit of the hot, creamy base with the cool, crisp toppings and you're hooked!
|16" Bruschetta
|$24.99
