Burritos in Muskegon

Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.79
3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles, Rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.
|Breakfast Burrito - Diablo
|$9.79
3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles. Laced with Diablo Sauce and rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.
|Beef Burrito
|$11.39
Seasoned Ground Beef and black beans, topped with Red Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Wet Burrito
|$10.69
Seasoned Ground Beed, and Refried Beans topped with Red Burrito Sauce Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese