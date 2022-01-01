Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Muskegon restaurants that serve burritos

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.79
3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles, Rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.
Breakfast Burrito - Diablo$9.79
3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles. Laced with Diablo Sauce and rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.
Beef Burrito$11.39
Seasoned Ground Beef and black beans, topped with Red Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
More about Toast 'N Jams
FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Wet Burrito$10.69
Seasoned Ground Beed, and Refried Beans topped with Red Burrito Sauce Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
More about Steak 'N Egger
Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Get Loaded Burrito$9.50
The Hangover Burrito$9.00
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

