Cappuccino in Muskegon

Go
Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve cappuccino

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
More about Toast 'N Jams
Nipote's Italian Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

Nipote's Italian Kitchen

98 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Nipote's Italian Kitchen

