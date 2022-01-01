Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Muskegon

Go
Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
More about Toast 'N Jams
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Cup$4.00
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskegon

Crispy Chicken

Salad Wrap

Chili Dogs

Cheeseburgers

Country Fried Steaks

Cornbread

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Muskegon to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston