Chicken salad in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.29
House Made Chicken Salad & Lettuce on Toasted White Bread. Served With Chips.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.79
|Cobb Salad - Chicken
|$14.29
Romaine Lettuce, Hardboiled Egg, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, & Bleu Cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.99
House Made Chicken Salad & Lettuce on Toasted White Bread. Served With Chips.
|Chicken Salad Greens
|$9.69
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Chicken Salad, Tomato, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A, Norton Shores
|Chicken Salad (Half)
|$6.45
|Chicken Salad (Whole)
|$9.05