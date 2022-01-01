Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Muskegon

Go
Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve chicken salad

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.29
House Made Chicken Salad & Lettuce on Toasted White Bread. Served With Chips.
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.79
Cobb Salad - Chicken$14.29
Romaine Lettuce, Hardboiled Egg, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, & Bleu Cheese
More about Toast 'N Jams
Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.99
House Made Chicken Salad & Lettuce on Toasted White Bread. Served With Chips.
Chicken Salad Greens$9.69
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Chicken Salad, Tomato, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
More about Steak 'N Egger
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop image

 

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop

4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A, Norton Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad (Half)$6.45
Chicken Salad (Whole)$9.05
More about Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Booyahs! Chicken Salad$11.50
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskegon

Cheesecake

French Toast

Cinnamon Rolls

Lasagna

Cappuccino

Hash Browns

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Muskegon to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston