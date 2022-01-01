Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve chili

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog Omelette$12.19
3 Egg Omelette with Chili Sauce, All Beef Hot Dog, Sauteed Onion and Green Pepper, Mustard and American Cheese. Served w/toast
Greek Chili Dog Special$7.39
Two Grilled all beef Hot Dogs Topped With House Made Chili Sauce, Mustard, & Onion, Served with fries.
More about Toast 'N Jams
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
House Made Chili
More about Steak 'N Egger
Item pic

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet/Spicy Chili
seasoned ground beef, onion, jalapeno, house cheese, tortilla chips
More about Pints & Quarts
Legends Bar and Grille image

 

Legends Bar and Grille

446 W. Western Ave., Muskegon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Dog Basket$10.00
More about Legends Bar and Grille
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

477 W Western Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)
Takeout
CUP OF CHILI$5.75
Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.
BOWL OF CHILI$10.25
Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.
FLIGHT OF CHILI$14.50
Try all three of our award winning chilis served with a cornbread waffle on the side.
More about Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cup$4.00
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

