Chili in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Chili Dog Omelette
|$12.19
3 Egg Omelette with Chili Sauce, All Beef Hot Dog, Sauteed Onion and Green Pepper, Mustard and American Cheese. Served w/toast
|Greek Chili Dog Special
|$7.39
Two Grilled all beef Hot Dogs Topped With House Made Chili Sauce, Mustard, & Onion, Served with fries.
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Sweet/Spicy Chili
seasoned ground beef, onion, jalapeno, house cheese, tortilla chips
Legends Bar and Grille
446 W. Western Ave., Muskegon
|Chili Dog Basket
|$10.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
477 W Western Ave, Muskegon
|CUP OF CHILI
|$5.75
Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.
|BOWL OF CHILI
|$10.25
Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.
|FLIGHT OF CHILI
|$14.50
Try all three of our award winning chilis served with a cornbread waffle on the side.