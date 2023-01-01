Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Muskegon
/
Muskegon
/
Chocolate Cake
Muskegon restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
No reviews yet
Chocolate Layer Cake
$8.00
strawberry, espresso dark chocolate mousse
More about Pints & Quarts
Booyahs Bar and Grill
6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon
No reviews yet
MILK CHOCOLATE CARAMEL GALAXY CAKE
$6.50
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Muskegon
Tortellini
Turkey Wraps
Crispy Chicken
Sliders
Chicken Tenders
Fish Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Pretzels
More near Muskegon to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Grand Haven
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.7
(11 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston