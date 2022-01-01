Chopped salad in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Pints & Quarts
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Pints' Chopped Salad
|$13.00
romaine, bacon, aged asiago, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, quinoa, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, italian
More about The Deck
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Deck
1601 Beach St, Muskegon
|Chinese Chop Salad
|$13.00
power blend, romaine, honey roasted peanuts, crispy chow mein noodle, avocado, korean cucumbers, mandarin oranges, carrot & ginger vinaigrette