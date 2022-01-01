Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Muskegon

Go
Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve chopped salad

Pints' Chopped Salad image

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pints' Chopped Salad$13.00
romaine, bacon, aged asiago, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, quinoa, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, italian
More about Pints & Quarts
The Deck image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Deck

1601 Beach St, Muskegon

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chinese Chop Salad$13.00
power blend, romaine, honey roasted peanuts, crispy chow mein noodle, avocado, korean cucumbers, mandarin oranges, carrot & ginger vinaigrette
More about The Deck

Browse other tasty dishes in Muskegon

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

Reuben

Pies

Salmon

Sliders

Turkey Clubs

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Muskegon to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (407 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston