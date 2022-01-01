Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve cobb salad

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad - Chicken$14.29
Romaine Lettuce, Hardboiled Egg, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, & Bleu Cheese
More about Toast 'N Jams
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.29
Romaine Lettuce, Hardboiled Egg, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, & Bleu Cheese
More about Steak 'N Egger
Chefs Cobb Salad image

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chefs Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing
More about Pints & Quarts
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TY Cobb Salad$11.50
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

