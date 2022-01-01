Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Wrap - Crispy Chicken$9.39
Crispy Chicken Tenders Sliced, Lettuce, Tomato, Dressing Choice, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Chips.
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.79
More about Toast 'N Jams
Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Wrap - Crispy Chicken$8.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders Sliced, Lettuce, Tomato, Dressing Choice, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Chips.
More about Steak 'N Egger
Item pic

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Legs Dinner$18.00
lemon-pepper seasoning, roasted garlic yukon mashed potato, beef gravy, candied carrot
More about Pints & Quarts
Bernie O's Pizza, image

 

Bernie O's Pizza,

321 Center St., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken & Bacon$9.92
One of most popular salads, the Crispy Chicken and Bacon has Diced Tomato, Sourdough Croutons and Colby Jack Cheese. The dressings we recommend are French & Ranch, together. It's called Franch.
More about Bernie O's Pizza,

