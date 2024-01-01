Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Muskegon
/
Muskegon
/
Fried Pickles
Muskegon restaurants that serve fried pickles
LEGENDS BAR & GRILLE
446 W. Western Ave., Muskegon
No reviews yet
Pickle Fries
$9.00
Deep Fried Pickle Fries served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
More about LEGENDS BAR & GRILLE
Booyahs Bar and Grill
6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon
No reviews yet
Pickle Fries
$10.00
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill
