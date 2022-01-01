Grilled chicken in Muskegon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Fresh Grilled 5 oz Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on a Brioche Bun. Served With Chips.
Grilled Chicken Omelette$11.69
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Steak 'N Egger
Bernie O's Pizza, image

 

Bernie O's Pizza,

321 Center St., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$8.53
This simple salad has Grilled Chicken Breast, Diced Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We like our Bleu Cheese with this salad.
More about Bernie O's Pizza,
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken$11.50
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

