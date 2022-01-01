Grilled chicken in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Fresh Grilled 5 oz Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on a Brioche Bun. Served With Chips.
|Grilled Chicken Omelette
|$11.69
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese
Bernie O's Pizza,
321 Center St., Muskegon
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.53
This simple salad has Grilled Chicken Breast, Diced Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We like our Bleu Cheese with this salad.