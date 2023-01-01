Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Muskegon restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak ‘N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$4.50
6 Mozzarella Sticks
More about Steak ‘N Egger
Item pic

 

Bernie O's Pizza - Home of the Twist, probably the world's best pizza.

321 Center St., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.49
7x Premium Moore’s Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with our Famous Homemade Ranch or our homemade Marinara.
More about Bernie O's Pizza - Home of the Twist, probably the world's best pizza.

