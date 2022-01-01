Pancakes in Muskegon
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Blueberry Pancakes Breakfast
|$10.89
2 Pancakes with Blueberries dropped right into the cake. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Pancake - ONE
|$3.39
|Pancakes - TWO
|$5.39
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|#2 Pancakes
|$7.99
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 Eggs Any Style, and Choice of Meat
|Kid's Pancakes
|$3.95
|Pancakes
|$6.29
3 Buttermilk Pancakes