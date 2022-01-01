Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Muskegon restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel$12.00
honey mustard, IPA mustard, aged cheddar fondue
More about Pints & Quarts
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bar Pretzel Bites$9.00
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

