Pulled pork sandwiches in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
coleslaw, BBQ, brioche bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
477 W Western Ave, Muskegon
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Kit
|$46.00
Includes one and a fourth pound of pulled pork, one pint of coleslaw, sweet heat pickles, four brioche buns, family sized serving of tater tots and your choice of your favorite sauce(s).
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.