Pulled pork sandwiches in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Pints & Quarts image

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
coleslaw, BBQ, brioche bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
More about Pints & Quarts
PULLED PORK SANDWICH image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

477 W Western Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich Kit$46.00
Includes one and a fourth pound of pulled pork, one pint of coleslaw, sweet heat pickles, four brioche buns, family sized serving of tater tots and your choice of your favorite sauce(s).
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
More about Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

