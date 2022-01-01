Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed broccoli in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve steamed broccoli

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Broccoli -Steamed side order$2.99
More about Toast 'N Jams
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Side Steamed Broccoli$5.00
Small Side Steamed Broccoli$3.00
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

